INDIANAPOLIS — Peter Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman.

He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 313 pounds and has 10-inch hands. He earned all-Big Ten honors three straight years at Northwestern, was named the league’s top lineman last season and honed his skills by working against defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, another top draft prospect.

Peter’s father, Bob Jr., was a star defensive lineman at Yale in the 1970s. His great uncles, Gene and Ted, played at Harvard in the 1960s. And now there’s about to be a new branch on the family tree as Peter follows his grandfather, Bob, the offensive captain on Vince Lombardi’s five championship teams, into the NFL.