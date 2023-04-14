FILE - South Alabama's Jalen Wayne (4) catches a pass while defended by Coastal Carolina's Derick Bush during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 7, 2020, in Conway, S.C. As a college sophomore, Wayne started taking pointers from his second cousin, Hall of Fame nominee Reggie Wayne. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Robinson represents his grandfather Cleo, a former college linebacker and longtime Pac-12 official who grew up in extreme poverty and had no running water. Cleo Robinson's brother, Paul, made two Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski participates in a position drill during Northwestern Pro Day for NFL football coaches and scouts, March 14, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Skoronski might not even be the best player in a family where the football bloodlines run deep. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - Northwestern offensive line Peter Skoronski participates in a position drill during Northwestern Pro Day for NFL football coaches and scouts Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Peter's father, Bob Jr., was a star defensive lineman at Yale in the 1970s. His great uncles, Gene and Ted, played at Harvard in the 1960s. And now there's about to be a new branch on the family tree as Peter follows his grandfather, Bob, the offensive captain on Vince Lombardi's five championship teams, into the NFL. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — Peter Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman.
He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 313 pounds and has 10-inch hands. He earned all-Big Ten honors three straight years at Northwestern, was named the league’s top lineman last season and honed his skills by working against defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, another top draft prospect.
Peter’s father, Bob Jr., was a star defensive lineman at Yale in the 1970s. His great uncles, Gene and Ted, played at Harvard in the 1960s. And now there’s about to be a new branch on the family tree as Peter follows his grandfather, Bob, the offensive captain on Vince Lombardi’s five championship teams, into the NFL.
Yes, even in a draft class full of family ties, Skoronski and his stories stand apart.
Back then, the blindside protector of Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr weighed a svelte 249 pounds.
He’s certainly not alone in this landscape, where plenty of other draft hopefuls have embarked on similar journeys and show up with the tales to prove it.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. still remembers doing one-on-one drills against then Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. As a college sophomore, Jalen Wayne started taking pointers from his second cousin, Hall of Fame nominee Reggie Wayne.
Running back Keaton Mitchell talks about winning a Super Bowl ring like his father, Anthony, did with the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Bijan Robinson, like Skoronski, represents his grandfather, Cleo, a former college linebacker and longtime Pac-12 official who grew up in extreme poverty and had no running water. Cleo Robinson’s brother, Paul, made two Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr. often draws questions about whether he’s related to the Haka-dancing, football-playing Fehoko family and former University of Hawaii entertainer Vili the Warrior. He’s not. But he is a second cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.
But for some, this is more than just a pursuit to showcase the next chapter in the family legacy. The challenge is exceeding the standards set by relatives like Porter’s father, an energetic one-time Super Bowl champ and two-time All-Pro.
The elder Porter finished his career with 98 sacks, 43rd all-time, and is still No. 5 on the Steelers career list with 60.
Skoronski knows how difficult that challenge will be for him if the measuring stick is his grandfather.
But Peter Skoronski’s ultimate goal was never about outperforming his grandfather.
He just wants to put the cherry on top of the Skoronski playbook in a manner that would make his late ice cream-eating grandfather and the late Lombardi both celebrate.