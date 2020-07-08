The Moscow Junior Blue Devils split a pair of games with the Iron Pigs travel team, winning the opener 11-9 but falling in the second game 9-2 at Bear Field.
In Game 1, the Blue Devils (7-6) raced out to a 4-1 lead before the Iron Pigs rallied for seven runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-4 advantage. However, Moscow rallied for three in its half of the fifth and scored four times in the sixth for the final margin.
Cameron House had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and four RBI. Tyler Howard had two hits, including a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Mike Kiblen doubled twice and Matt Fletcher had two hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Preston Boyer earned the win with an inning of perfect relief.
The Iron Pigs raced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings in the nightcap, then tallied four runs in the fifth to close it out.
Five different players — Kiblen, Boyer, Fletcher, House and Jack Driskill — each had one hit for the Blue Devils.
Tyson Izzo took the loss on the mound. He allowed four hits, two walks and five runs, all earned, 1 2/3 innings of work. He struck out one.
Moscow next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at home in a doubleheader against the Prairie Cardinals.
GAME 1
Iron Pigs 100 070 0—9 11 3
Moscow 100 334 x—11 12 4
Caleb Elliott, Isaac Zigler (5), David Barnes (5) and Justin Thome; Jamie Green, Ethan McLaughlin (3), Liev Comis (5), Preston Boyer (7) and Jack Bales. W—Preston Boyer. L—David Barnes.
Iron Pigs hits — Caleb Elliott 2, Hunter Derr 2, Justin Thome 2, Logan Thome, David Barnes, Trevor Shupe, Isaac Ziegler, Chanlar Kaelin.
Moscow hits — Cameron House 3 (2B), Tyler Howard 2 (HR), Mike Kiblen 2 (2 2B), Matt Fletcher 2 (2B), Preston Boyer (2B), Jack Bales, Garrett Farrell.
GAME 2
Iron Pigs 230 04—9 4 1
Moscow 000 11—2 5 0
Trevor Shupe and Justin Thome; Tyson Izzo, Matt Fletcher (2), Garrett Farrell (4), Thomas Holt (4) and Jack Bales, Tyson Izzo (3). L—Izzo.
Iron Pigs hits — Caleb Elliott 2, Isaac Ziegler (2B), Austin Ebel.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Preston Boyer, Matt Fletcher, Cameron House, Jack Driskill.
Palouse Coyotes 7-8, Central Valley 6-6
Braden Plummer’s bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh of the opener lifted the Palouse Coyotes AA team to a 7-6 win against Central Valley.
Then Cody Inderrieden wound up scoring on a passed ball to cap a three-run sixth inning rally, and the Coyotes added two more runs in the seventh to finish a sweep with an 8-6 victory.
In Game 1, the Coyotes (4-2) had taken control by going up 4-0 after four innings. However, Central Valley rallied for two runs in the fifth and took a 6-5 lead with four in the seventh.
But Palouse got a one-out RBI single in its half of the seventh from Cody Inderrieden, then three batters later Plummer forced home the winning run.
Nick Strenge and Colin Dreewes each doubled, and Mason Gilchrist had a hit and three RBI. Dreewes scored twice, as did Joseph Bendel.
Strenge also picked up the win in relief, getting the final out of the seventh on a strikeout.
In the nightcap, Central Valley went up 5-2 after four before Moscow tallied a run in the fifth, then took the lead in the sixth and went up 8-5 in the seventh before holding off the visitors.
Josh Greene had two hits and two runs scored for the Blue Devils, while Elliot Lee had two RBI.
Lee earned the victory on the mound. He allowed two hits, two walks and four runs, two earned, in four innings. He struck out eight.
GAME 1
Central Valley 000 020 4—6 6 4
Palouse AA 011 201 2—7 5 3
Mason, Windhorst (6) and Hunter; Tyler Elbracht, Nick Strenge (7) and Cody Inderrieden. W—Strenge. L—Windhorst.
Central Valley hits — Drew 2 (2B), Small 2 (2B), Pitts, Kyler.
Palouse AA hits — Nick Strenge (2B), Colin Dreewes (2B), Cody Inderrieden, Joseph Bendel, Mason Gilchrist.
GAME 2
Palouse AA 000 213 2—8 7 5
Central Valley 200 300 1—6 3 3
Nick Strenge, Elliot Lee (4) and Nick Robison; n/a. W—Lee.
Palouse AA hits — Josh Greene 2, Joey Hecker, Elliot Lee, Nick Robison, Marcus Hilliard, Braden Plummer.
Central Valley hits — Naccanoto 2 (2B), Easton.