OROFINO — Peyton Waters fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the first game Hayden Thompson hit a solo homer in the second contest as the Moscow Blue Devils topped Orofino on Sunday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
The scores were 4-0 and 14-3.
Ryan Delusa pitched a perfect seventh inning in the opener, fanning all three batters. Jarod Grady drove in two runs.
Cody Isakson notched two RBI in the second game.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 100 012 0—4 3 1
Orofino 000 000 0—0 2 3
Peyton Waters, Ryan Delusa (7) and Anderson. Bodie Norman, Dom Williamson (6), Hershal Williamson (7) and K. Naranjo.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger (3B), Jarod Grady (HR), Mack Hagenbaugh.
Orofino hits — D. Williamson, Emmett Lilly.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 241 102 4—14 12 3
Orofino 100 101 0—3 3 4
Hayden Thompson, Connor Akins (6) and Redinger. Devon Smith, K. Naranjo (5), Peyton Daily (6),Willis Williamson (7) and S. Naranjo.
Moscow hits — Redinger 2, Barrett Abendroth 2, Wes Carpenter (2B), Thompson (HR), Akins, Cody Isakson 2, Cam Vis, Delusa, Dalton Conway (2B).
Orofino hits — Daily 2, K. Naranjo (3B).
Blue Devils go 2-for-2 on the Prairie
GRANGEVILLE — Three Moscow Blue Devils pitchers combined on a two-hitter, striking out 13 in a 10-2 Game 1 rout of American Legion foe Camas Prairie on Saturday. Moscow tallied 11 runs in the first three innings of the second game to run away with a 16-5 win, sweeping the Independence Day doubleheader in Grangeville.
Starter Kyle Lynas punched out nine in 4 2/3 no-hit innings, but walked seven. Jarod Grady and Ryan Delusa stamped it closed for Moscow without a lot of trouble.
Zephyrs starter Blake Schoo fanned seven, but Moscow had 10 hits in all. Chad Redinger, Barrett Abendroth, Lynas and Wes Carpenter plated two apiece, and three tallied doubles. The Blue Devils scored four in the seventh inning.
Isaac Staszkow threw a complete game for Moscow in Game 2, tossing 82 pitches and allowing eight hits against two strikeouts and a walk. His offense gave him room to breathe, reaching 12 bases on balls and compiling nine hits.
Cody Isakson drove in two on two knocks and walked four times; Billy Adams had four RBI on two hits — one a double — and Cam Vis scored four runners with a hit and two walks.
Gannon Garmin drove in two on a single and Dean Johnson had an RBI with a single and a double to power Camas Prairie.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 200 220 4—10 10 1
Camas Prairie 100 000 1— 2 2 1
Kyle Lynas, Jarod Grady (5), Ryan Delusa (7) and Barrett Abendroth. Blake Schoo, Tom Reynolds (6), Gannon Garmin (7) and Tori Ebert.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, Abendroth 2 (2B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Grady, Billy Adams 2, Lynas 2, Wes Carpenter (2B).
Camas Prairie hits — Reece Wimer, Garmin.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 353 32—16 9 2
Camas Prairie 103 10— 5 8 4
Isaac Staszkow and CJ Anderson. Garmin, Dane Lindsley (2), Ebert (4), Colton McElroy (4), James Aragon (5) and Dalton Ross.
Moscow hits — Abendroth, Cody Isakson 2, Cam Vis (2B), Adams 2 (2B), Delusa 2, Staszkow.
Camas Prairie hits — Schoo 2 (2B), Wimer, Garmin, Reynolds, Dean Johnson 2 (2B), Ross.
House rings up nine RBI in Jr. Devil sweep
POST FALLS — Cameron House drove in six runs in the second game and Tyler Howard tallied four RBI in the opener as the Moscow Junior Blue Devils swept the Prairie Cardinals.
The scores were 21-7 and 24-4, both in five innings.
House batted 4-for-5 in the second contest to finish 7-for-10 with nine RBI for the day. He also pitched 1.2 innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts in first-game relief.
Matt Fletcher drove in four runs in the nightcap while matching Garrett Farrell’s three hits.
Mike Kiblen and Farrell combined on a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and seven walks in that game.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 706 533—21 16 3
Prairie 151 00—7 7 4
Howard, House (4) and Bales. French, Ludiker (1), Austin (3) and Guyer.
Moscow hits — Kiblen (3B), Bales 2 (2B), Howard 3 (3B), Fletcher 3, House 3, Driskill 3, Farrell.
Prairie hits — Burns, Babowicz 2 (2B), Wolfe (2B), Cripps (2B), Clarke (3B), Guyer.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 363 0(12)—24 15 1
Prairie 010 30—4 5 2
Kiblen, Farrell (4) and Bales. Cooper, Wolfe (4), Burns (5) and Guyer.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (3B), Bales, Howard, Fletcher 2 (2B), House 4 (2B), Anderson, Driskill, Farrell 3 (2B).
Prairie hits — Austin, Cooper, Wolfe, Ludiker 2.
Lakers 11-5, Jr. Devils 10-9
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint’s Kody MacDonald singled to plate a run in the 10th inning, capping off an 11-10 barnburner win against Moscow, which shot back with a well-rounded effort in a 9-5 Game 2 win to split a doubleheader on Saturday.
Moscow outhit the Lakers 27-19 on the day, but in the opener, couldn’t get Levi Anderson home from second in the top of the 10th, with the game tied 10-all. Four at-bats later, MacDonald looped one to center to bring in leadoff-hitter Zach Leverich, who’d been plunked.
The Devils pitched well in Game 1, but were bitten by six errors, accounting for seven unearned runs. Starter Jamie Green fanned four in 2ž innings, allowing five hits and two runs. Anderson punched out three against six hits in relief.
Moscow’s staff permitted only one earned run in Game 2 to counter four errors. At the plate, Cameron House had two doubles and drove in three — bringing his RBI total on the day to six. Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales, Tyler Howard and Liev Comis also recorded multiple hits.
The Blue Devils went up five runs with a six-spot sixth after entering the inning down 4-3. Seven Moscow players reached base in the inning.
In Game 1, five Moscow players had multi-hit games. Kiblen belted a double and a triple.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 004 004 110 0—10 13 6
Sandpoint 011 222 110 1—11 10 2
Jamie Green, Levi Anderson (3), Cameron House (6), Ethan McLaughlin (7), Garrett Farrell (9) and Jack Bales. Jack Ringer, Zach Leverich (4), Paden Lish (5), Jack Zimmerman (7) and Cole Sanroman.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (2B-3B), Tyson Izzo, Tyler Howard 2, Matt Fletcher 2, House 2 (2B), Green, Farrell, Bales 2 (2B).
Sandpoint hits — Zimmerman 2, Kody MacDonald 3, Finn-Erik Mellander 2 (2B), Sanroman, Koby Barlow, Leverich (2B).
SECOND GAME
Moscow 102 006 0—9 14 4
Sandpoint 010 210 1—5 9 0
Fletcher, Liev Comis (4), Thomas Holt (6) and Bales, Izzo (6). Alex Leverich, Barlow (6) and Sanroman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2, Bales 2, Howard (2B), Fletcher (2B), House 3 (2-2B), Holt, Jack Driskill, Comis 2.
Sandpoint hits — Zimmerman 2, Mellander, Lish, Barlow 2, Ringer, Jacob Hansen, Leverich.