There will be summer baseball in the state of Idaho for high school aged players after all.
The chairman of baseball for the American Legion in Idaho announced Wednesday there will be a season, and it will begin in the middle of June and run through Aug. 1.
In making the announcement, Charles “Abe” Abrahamson said there will be three phases in which all teams will have to follow, but the end goal was making sure athletes were able to get in a season.
“Our goal is for every American Legion baseball player, that wants to, to have the ability to play at the next level,” Abrahamson told the Tribune. “Whether that’s college ball, minor league ball, whatever that is, we want our boys to succeed. And if they’re not playing and not being seen, the chances of them succeeding are little to none.”
This follows a succession of events and sports cancellations that have taken place around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic. Regionally, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its entire high school spring sports season April 6. On April 7, the national Legion organization canceled its regional and World Series events. Two days later, the American Legion in Washington decided to not conduct its summer season. The Idaho High School Activities Association followed April 17 with the cancellation of all spring sports. As of now, the website for Oregon’s American Legion baseball program says the season is in a holding pattern, with the campaign not being allowed to start until at least July 1.
Blue Devils Double-A coach Stan Matoon said his organization, Moscow Baseball Association, was happy for the decision.
“First of all we’re excited,” Mattoon said. “We weren’t sure going into this where we were going to end up as far as the season, but, of course, for the kids who haven’t had a spring season we are extremely happy.”
This year’s American Legion Northwest Region tournament was to be Aug. 5-9 in Gillette, Wyo., while the World Series was set to take place Aug. 13-18 in Shelby, N.C.
Between all three leagues American Legion conducts throughout Idaho, which includes B-level teams (13- to 16-year-olds) there were a total of 123 teams in 2019.
The Legion season will consist of three phases: pitchers and catchers can begin working out May 17; full team practices can start May 30; then the season can begin in earnest June 13. Mattoon said tryouts might be five players at a time. The organization still was in the process of figuring out those plans.
District tournaments will take place July 16-18 for B-level teams, while Double-A and Single-A level tournaments run July 21-23. The annual state tournament will begin with its banquet July 27 while games will be July 28-Aug. 1.
No new teams will be accepted after May 29 and team rosters must be turned in no later than June 15.
Abrahamson said he worked with Gov. Brad Little’s office, as well as the state board of education and IHSAA assistant director Mike Federico to build a schedule so as to not conflict with the governor’s coronavirus regulations as well as work within boundaries set by the board of education.
Making sure to find places so kids can play has been the trickiest part of the equation. With many school districts engaged in distance learning and not many buildings open, it’s been imperative on the state Legion’s part to get help from all different entities to secure diamonds.
“The governor still has his COVID enforcement and we don’t want to violate those rules and violate the school’s rules,” Abrahamson said. “We work hand-in-hand with a lot of schools throughout the state of Idaho, and where their closed following the governor’s orders, we don’t want to start playing on their fields when the governor still says they’re closed.
Safety is at the forefront of many, and Mattoon said everything will be done to make sure everyone affiliated with the program — players, fans, etc. — will be protetcted.
“(We’re) trying to make sure we do it in the proper fashion based on the government protocols and what the the Legion protocols are, and combining those to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe while we’re doing this,” Mattoon said.
“Will we be able to have parents at game or are they going to be in cars waiting or up on a hill watching? It’s something we haven’t had to deal with, but we’ll have to address it for the families and everyone else.”
Donn Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.