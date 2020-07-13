Hayden Thompson supported his first-game pitching by batting 4-for-4 with three RBI as the Moscow Blue Devils swept the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Sunday in what turned out to be their final two games of the Legion baseball season.
The scores were 6-1 and 15-5, the second game ending after five innings.
After the twinbill, Idaho Area A announced it had discontinued its season because of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thompson threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts and four walks in the opener, allowing a solo home run by opposing pitcher Cam Martindale.
In the second contest, Connor Akins drove in four runs for the Devils while Chad Redinger and Cody Isakson tallied three RBI apiece.
FIRST GAME
Coeur d’Alene 000 100 0—1 5 1
Moscow 200 022 x—6 10 0
Cam Martindale and Cal Carroll. Hayden Thompson and CJ Anderson.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Martindale 2 (HR), Cole Petit, Kolby Cleve 2.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2, Thompson 4, Jarod Grady 2, Billy Adams (2B), Mack Hagenbaugh.
SECOND GAME
Coeur d’Alene 203 00—5 7 4
Moscow 803 4x—15 11 4
Carroll, Petit (2) and Petit, NA (2). Wes Carpenter and Anderson.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Cooper Larson 2 (2B), Martindale 3 (2B), Benson, Parker Rimpau.
Moscow hits — Redinger 2 (2B), Cody Isakson 2, Thompson 2 (2B), Connor Akins 2 (2B), Carpenter, Dalton Conway, Kyle Lynas.
Moscow Blue Devils 9-7, Prairie Cardinals 18U 5-5
POST FALLS — Twice, Moscow had to rally to overcome deficits. Twice, the Blue Devils pulled it off Saturday.
The Blue Devisl swept a doubleheader from the Prairie Cardinals’ 18U team 9-5 and 7-5, each time coming from behind to earn the victories.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (16-4) scored five runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to rally from a 5-4 deficit to win. Redinger’s three-run double highlighted the rally.
Redinger finished with three hits and two runs scored to lead the way for Moscow. Barrett Abendroth added three hits, including two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Billy Adams also had two hits.
Abendroth also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and one walk in 1 inning of scoreless relief. He struck out two.
Trailing 5-2 in Game 2, the Blue Devils scored once in the top of the third, tied it in the fifth with a pair of runs, then tallied two runs in the top of the seventh and held on in the bottom half.
Akins had three hits, including a double, scored a run and had an RBI to pace Moscow offensively. Cody Isakson added two hits and two runs scored.
Redinger earned the win, pitching a perfect 1 innings of relief.
GAME 1
Moscow 021 100 5—9 11 1
Prairie 400 001 0—5 8 8
Isaac Staszkow, West Carpenter (5), Barrett Abendroth (6) and CJ Anderson; Ethan Miller, Jared Passinetti (5) and Jerad Taylor. W—Abendroth. L—Passinetti.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 3 (2B), Barrett Abendroth 3 (2 2B), Billy Adams 2, Peyton Waters, CJ Anderson, Wes Carpenter.
Prairie hits — Spencer Zeller 4 (2 2B), Tanner Sessions 2, Jerad Taylor, Zach Clark.
GAME 2
Moscow 200 120 2—7 10 0
Prairie 005 000 0—5 11 1
Cody Isakson, Dalton Conway (4), Chad Redinger (6) and CJ Anderson; Jayden Butler, Timmy Bastedo (7) and Zach Clark. W—Redinger. L—Butler.
Moscow hits — Connor Akins 3 (2B), Cody Isakson 2, Wes Carpenter (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Peyton Waters, CJ Anderson, Hayden Thompson.
Prairie hits — Spencer Zeller 2, Jerad Taylor 2, Zach Clark 2, Jared Passinetti (2B), Tanner Sessions, Timmy Bastedo, Trevor Miller, Jayden Butler.
Jr. Devils 9-18, S. Valley 5-11
Tyler Howard ripped a two-run triple during Moscow’s eight-run first inning as the Junior Blue Devils beat Silver Valley 18-11 to cap a Legion doubleheader sweep of Silver Valley on Sunday.
The Devils won the opener 9-5.
Howard finished the nightcap with four RBI and Mike Kiblen hit a solo homer in the sixth and wound up with three RBI.
The second of four Moscow pitchers, Liev Comis, struck out three while allowing one hit and two walks in two innings.
In the first game, Levi Anderson drove in four runs despite no hits and pitched the first four unnings, fanning five. All four Moscow hits were doubles. Silver Valley committed five errors and issued six walks.
FIRST GAME
Silver Valley 001 301 0—5 7 5
Moscow 031 122 x—9 4 2
Brody Hoffman, Brayden Hoffman (6) and Luke Frolich. Levi Anderson, Jamie Green (5) and Jack Bales.
Silver Valley hits — Travis Lohr, Frolich 2, Travis Eixemberger, Ramsey Rainio 2 (2B), Ripley Luna.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2 (2-2B), Tyler Howard (2B), Matt Fletcher (2B).
SECOND GAME
Silver Valley 210 014 3—11 12 4
Moscow 812 304 x—18 14 2
Frolich, Bra. Hoffman (1), Bro. Hoffman (4), Luna (5), Logan Jerome (5) and Jerome, NA (5). Howard, Liev Comis (2), Garrett Farrell (4), Thomas Holt (6) and Tyson Izzo.
Silver Valley hits — Rainio 3, Reed Whatcott, Jerome 3 (2B), Parker Neff, Luna, Tony Stanziano, Bro. Hoffman, Eixemberger.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (2B, HR), Ethan McLaughlin, Howard 2 (3B), Cameron House 2, Farrell, Izzo 3, Jack Driskill 3.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 17-15, Prairie Cardinals 16U 6-5
On Saturday, The Junior Blue Devils had little trouble in sweeping a doubleheader against the Prairie Cardinals’ 16U team at Bear Field, winning 17-6 and 15-5.
In the opener, Moscow trailed 6-1 after Prairie tallied six runs in the top of the third inning. But the Blue Devils rallied with 13 runs in their half of the frame and sailed from there.
Kiblen led the Junior Blue Devils with three hits, four runs scored and two RBI. Howard added three hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Levi Anderson had two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI. Jack Driskill finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Cameron House picked up the win, allowing one hit and two walks in 3 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five.
Game 2 saw Moscow tally six runs in the fifth, then close it out with seven runs in the fifth.
Howard led the way for the Junior Blue Devils with three hits, including two doubles, two runs and two RBI. House and Preston Boyer each had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Matt Fletcher and Jamie Green each had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Jack Bales also finished with two hits.
Kiblen allowed three hits, two walks and five runs, three earned, in four innings to earn the win.
The Junior Blue Devils next will host Camas Prairie in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
GAME 1
Prairie 006 000—6 3 6
Moscow 10(13) 003—17 14 0
Kason Gadley, Jaxon Austin (3) and Clarke; Preston Boyer, Cameron House (3) and Jack Bales. W—House. L—Gadley.
Prairie hits — Jaxon Austin (2B), Cripps, Stroud.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 3, Tyler Howard 3, Levi Anderson 2 (2B), Jack Driskill 2, Jack Bales, Preston Boyer, Cameron House, Garrett Farrell.
GAME 2
Prairie 020 03—5 4 4
Moscow 611 07—15 16 1
Jaxon Austin and Guyer; Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (5) and Jack Bales, Tyson Izzo (4). W—Kiblen.
Prairie hits — Kason Gadley, Kaleb Gadley, Ludiker, Guyer.
Moscow hits — Tyler Howard 3 (2 2B), Jack Bales 2, Preston Boyer 2, Matt Fletcher 2, Cameron House 2, Jamie Green 2, Mike Kiblen, Levi Anderson, Jack Driskill.
Central Valley 13-10, Palouse Coyotes AA 12-5
The Palouse Coyotes AA team ran out of steam after falling short in the opener, getting swept 13-12 and 10-5 in a doubleheader with Central Valley on Saturday. The teams played for the fifth and sixth times this season.
In the opener, the Coyotes (4-4) had a 5-2 lead after three innings, but Central Valley tallied 10 runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Palouse came roaring back, with a run in its half of the fourth and six in the fifth to tie the game at 12 before the visitors scored a run in the top of the seventh to win it.
Braden Plummer and Nick Robison each had two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI. JD Peterson had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Joey Hecker went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI.
Joseph Bendel took the loss for the Coyotes, allowing two hits, three walks and two runs, one earned, in 3 innings of relief. He struck out four.
In Game 2, Central Valley scored all of its runs in the middle innings to erase an early 1-0 deficit.
Josh Greene, Robison and Marcus Hilliard each had one hit to lead Palouse.
Colin Dreewes took the loss, allowing two hits, one walk and five runs, one earned, in three innings of work. He struck out seven.
GAME 1
Central Valley 110 (10)00 1—13 9 4
Palouse 203 160 0—12 13 4
Kyler, Mason (3) and Laffey; Josh Green, Nick Webb (4), Joseph Bendel (4) and Nick Robison, Braden Plummer (5). W—Mason. L—Bendel.
Central Valley hits — Tucker 2 (2B), Kyler 2 (2B), Small 2, Windhorst (2B), Mason, Hunter.
Palouse hits — Braden Plummer 2 (2B), Nick Robison 2 (2B), Joey Hecker 2, JD Peterson 2, Joseph Bendel, Brendan Doumit, Josh Greene, Elliot Lee, Cody Inderrieden.
GAME 2
Palouse 001 010 3—5 3 5
Central Valley 005 230 x—10 6 2
Colin Dreewes, Brendan Doumit (4), Cody Inderrieden (5) and Braden Plummer; Craig, Tucker (2) and Laffey. W—Tucker. L—Dreewes.
Palouse hits — Josh Greene, Nick Robison, Marcus Hilliard.
Central Valley hits — Craig 2 (2B), Kyler 2, Windhorst (2B), Hunter.