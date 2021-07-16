SPOKANE — Brady Coulter pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and had two hits including a double to help the Pullman Posse win a first-round Spokane American Legion AA district tournament game 9-1 against the Gonzaga Prep White team.
Gonzaga Prep briefly took a one-run lead in the fourth inning after the first three were scoreless, but Pullman rebounded to blow the game open in the fifth and sixth innings.
Max McCoy provided three hits with two doubles and three RBI for the Posse, while Colin Dreewes had three hits of his own with one double.
Pullman 000 045 0—9 13 2
Gonzaga Prep 000 100 0—1 5 2
Brady Coulter and NA; Andy Sage, Quinn Derzay (5), Mikey Funaro (7) and NA.
Pullman hits — Colin Dreewes 3 (2B), Max McCoy 3 (2 2B), Braden Plummer 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Brady Coulter 2 (2B), JD Peterson.
Gonzaga Prep hits — Luke Brown, Bo Strahl, Gavin Consiglio, Quinn Derzay (2B).
Whitman County Cougars 12,Deer Park 2
Bryson Hathaway and Nate Elbracht combined to pitch a no-hitter for the host Whitman County Cougars against Deer Park in the opening round of the Spokane American Legion single A district tournament.
Alex Bickelhaupt had two hits with a double and four RBI, while Peyton Townsend made three hits and batted two in for the Cougars (10-12), who prevailed by mercy rule in six innings.
Complete statistics were not available.
Deer Park 000 110— 2 0 11
Whitman County 022 431—12 9 3