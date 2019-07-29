YAKIMA — Carson Coulter pitched a three-hit shutout to keep the Pullman Posse alive as they defeated Wilder 4-0 at the Washington AA state Legion baseball tournament Sunday.
Coulter pitched all seven innings, fanning four, walking one and requiring just 78 pitches.
“He really took the wind out of their sails,” Posse coach Gabby Rodriguez said. “He just had control right from the beginning. He just kept them off-balance.
“They were trying to unload on the baseball, and he had them popping up and it really threw their whole team off. You could see they were visibly frustrated, just looking at their body language.”
Today, the Posse will face the Walla Walla Bruins at 4 p.m. in another loser-out game.
The Posse led 1-0 through five frames before tacking on three runs in the sixth to blow the contest open. The Posse’s Mitch LaVielle, Oak Held and Layne Gingerich each had one hit and one RBI.
“It’s funny how baseball works,” Rodriguez said. “We had 13 hits in a loss (on Saturday) and one hit and just a one-run lead through most of this game.
“I was proud of them. Their backs (were) against the wall. ... But having a great game today will hopefully build some confidence within the team. And if they (continue to) play like they did today, they could hopefully make some noise.”
On Saturday, the Posse lost their opener to Mount Vernon 9-6 despite three hits from Tyler Horner.
Horner went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Jackson Meyer went 2-for-2 at the plate. Both of them had doubles.
Pullman led 2-0 until Mount Vernon reeled off four runs in the top of the fourth to double up the Posse.
Wilder 000 000 0—0 3 1
Pullman 100 003 x—4 5 0
------
MV...........100 402 2—9 13 2
Pullman 002 000 4—6 12 2
Blue Devils learn pairings
BURLEY, Idaho — The Moscow Blue Devils will open the Idaho State A tournament on Tuesday in Burley, facing the Pocatello Razorbacks at 11:30 a.m. PDT.
The eight-team tournament will proceed in double-elimination format. The Blue Devils punched their ticket to State by going unbeaten at Districts, winning the title with a 15-4 verdict over the Lewis-Clark Cubs.