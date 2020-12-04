GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
GENESEE — Bailey Leseman hit a 3-point goal with three seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime Thursday night and Genesee went on to defeat Kendrick 55-52 in a nonleague prep girls’ basketball game.
Leseman finished with five 3-point goals and 16 points. Claira Osborne just missed a rare triple-double with 15 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds, while Lucie Ranisate scored 16 and added five rebounds and six steals.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie also offered a “shout-out” to “unbelievable defensive player” Taylor Mayer, who “forced a lot of turnovers” while making four steals and scoring six points.
The Bulldogs (2-0) trailed 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, and the gap remained steady through the second and third before their fourth-quarter rally.
For Kendrick (1-2), Rose Stewart scored a team-high 16 and Hannah Tweit added 14.
“One thing I’ve griped on for a couple years is ‘mental toughness, mental toughness, mental toughness,’ ” Hardie said. “I was just so happy they were able to pull it together when they had to.”
KENDRICK (1-2)
Rose Stewart 7 2-2 16, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 6 1-2 14, Erin Morgan 2 1-4 5, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 9. Totals 23 4-8 52.
GENESEE (2-0)
Lucie Ranisate 7 2-5 16, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 5 1-4 16, Claira Osborne 6 2-5 15, Taylor Mayer 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-14 55.
Kendrick 13 14 13 5 7—52
Genesee 6 15 12 12 10—55
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor, Leseman 5, Mayer 2, Osborne.
JV — Kendrick 36, Genesee 16
Troy 35, Deary 27
TROY — Morgan Blazzard collected 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Troy downed Deary in a nonleague game.
Isabelle Raasch added eight points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (2-2).
“We started off pretty slow,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “In the second quarter, we picked up the defensive intensity and that made the difference in our approach to the rest of the game.”
DEARY (1-4)
Emiley Proctor 2 1-4 5, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 1-5 4, Macie Ashmead 2 2-5 6, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 2 2-4 6, Riley Beyer 2 0-3 4. Totals 10 6-21 27.
TROY (2-2)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 5 2-3 12, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 2-2 4, Betty McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 35.
Deary 3 3 10 11—27
Troy 4 10 11 10—35
3-point goals — Chamberlin, T. Wood.
Prairie 50, Logos 16
Prairie of Cottonwood remained unbeaten by holding Logos of Moscow to single digits in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division I contest.
“We had good balance on the floor,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Early on, our pressure defense was probably key, to be honest.”
On the offensive side, the Pirates (4-0, 2-0) were led by Madison Shears (12 points), Ellea Uhlenkott (10) and Kristin Wemhoff (10). Tara Schlader had eight rebounds and four steals to go with three points.
For Logos (4-2, 2-1), Lucia Wilson had six points.
“We shared the ball well, and got up and down the floor pretty well,” Mader said.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-0, 2-0)
Delanie Lockett 2 1-4 5, Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-0 10, Madison Shears 4 3-4 12, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-4 10, Tara Schlader 0 3-8 3, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-2 0, Trinity Martinez 2 0-2 5, Laney Forsmann 2 0-2 5, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-26 50.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-2, 2-1)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 0-2 6, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Ameera Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 0-2 16.
Prairie 20 11 13 6—50
Logos 2 4 8 2—16
3-point goals — Shears, Martinez, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 43, Logos 15
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kamiah 74, Kendrick 43
KENDRICK — Four Kamiah players posted double-digit scoring outputs as the Kubs leaned on experience to overpower nonleague foe Kendrick in a season opener for both teams.
Longtime Kub starters Kavan Mercer and Jace Sams poured in 21 and 16 points, respectively, while second-year varsity standout Luke Krogh tacked on 17. Brady Cox added 11 and the Kubs raced out to a 39-21 halftime advantage.
“We definitely have a little more offensive firepower this year, with a deeper bench and a pretty athletic group of kids,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, whose team is coming off its first appearance at State in eight years. “Everyone on the floor can score for us. ... We’re deep with great shooters and skill.”
The Kubs outrebounded the Tigers by 14.
Kendrick was led offensively by Jagger Hewett (13 points), Hunter Taylor (13) and Talon Alexander (10).
KAMIAH (1-0)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 9 1-1 21, Jace Sams 6 4-4 16, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Luke Krogh 7 2-3 17, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 2 0-0 4, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 3, Brady Cox 5 1-2 11, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 8-10 74.
KENDRICK (0-1)
Jagger Hewett 4 6-6 13, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 5 0-0 13, Ty Koepp 1 1-1 3, Morgan 2 0-0 4, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 4 0-2 10. Totals 16 7-9 43.
Kamiah 21 18 25 8—74
Kendrick 13 8 10 12—43
3-point goals — Krogh, Skinner, Mercer 2, Hewett 2, Taylor 3, Alexander 2.
JV — Kamiah 45, Kendrick16
Logos 67, Deary 54
DEARY — Will Casebolt scored 31 points and Logos overcame a 41-point showing from Deary’s Brayden Stapleton to beat the Mustangs in a nonleague season-opening game.
Roman Nuttbrock tallied 21 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (1-0).
Logos turned in what coach Matt Whitling called a “super” free-throw performance, shooting 81 percent (17-of-21).
“We want to be 70 or better, so I was pleased with those numbers,” Whitling said.
Logos trailed 15-9 through the first quarter, but took charge in the second to surge to a 26-23 halftime lead, then pulled away in the third and fourth.
“Will and Roman, they have been strong offensively for a couple of years,” said Whitling. “I think our whole team came out pretty cold ... It was good to see the guys warm up and start clicking in that second quarter.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-0)
Jasper Whitling 3 1-2 7, Will Casebolt 8 12-14 31, Roman Nuttbrock 7 4-5 21, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Ben Drussel 1 0-0 2, Jack Driskill 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 17-21 67.
DEARY (0-1)
London Kirk 1 0-2 2, Brayden Stapleton 15 9-12 41, Preston Johnston 0 1-2 1, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 2 1-2 6. Totals 20 11-18 54.
Logos 9 17 22 19—67
Deary 15 8 16 14—54
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 3, Casebolt 3, Elmore, Driskill Stapleton 2, Ireland.
JV — Deary 23, Logos 14
Genesee 50, Highland 25
CRAIGMONT — Cy Wareham went 5-for-6 in 2-point field goal attempts and 4-for-6 from the foul line for 14 points to lead Genesee to a nonleague victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Dawson Durham added 10 rebounds and nine points. Eight Genesee players in all got on the board. The Bulldogs (1-1) held the Huskies to three points in each of the first two quarters and led 34-6 at halftime.
For Highland (1-1), Lane Wassmuth put up a team-high 11 points.
“Pretty good team effort,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said.
GENESEE (1-1)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 3 2-2 9, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Cy Wareham 5 4-6 14, Sam Spence 4 1-2 9, Cooper Owen 1 0-0 2, Cameron Meyer 2 0-0 4, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-10 50.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 3, Dalton Davis 3 0-3 6, Ty Hambly 2 1-2 5, Lane Wassmuth 4 2-2 11, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-7 25.
Genesee 19 15 8 8—50
Highland 3 3 12 7—25
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Durham, Droegmiller, Wassmuth.
JV — Genesee 47, Highland-Craigmont 25
PRO BASKETBALL
WSU’s Franks signs with Orlando
Former Washington State basketball scoring sensation Robert Franks has reached a deal with the Orlando Magic, as announced by the franchise Thursday.
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound forward, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 accolades as a senior in 2018-19, played in 36 games last season for the Greensboro Swarm and Stockton Kings of the NBA’s G League. He averaged 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, logging 32.2 minutes in each contest.
Franks appeared in 110 games in four years (56 starts) as a Cougar. In his final season, he posted averages of 21.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the conference in the former. He shot 40.5 percent from distance and 84.8 percent from the charity stripe.
He went undrafted out of Pullman, and signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets before being acquired by Sacramento and sent to its developmental affiliate at Stockton, Calif.
The terms of his deal have yet to be announced. Franks will wear No. 22.