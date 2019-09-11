SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis homered for Seattle in his major league debut, Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Mariners beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.
Lewis, a 24-year-old outfielder selected 11th overall in the 2016 amateur draft, was brought up from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday after hitting .263 with 11 homers and 62 RBI. Batting sixth and playing right field, he grounded out in the second, then drove a high 2-0 fastball in the fifth into the Mariners bullpen in left for Seattle’s first hit off Trevor Braun. The drive, measured at 426 feet by Statcast, tied the score 1-1.
Lewis struck out leading off the seventh as part of a 1 for 3 night.
Seattle trailed 3-2 when Austin Nola was walked by Michael Lorenzen with one out in the eighth. Amir Garrett (4-3) entered, and Seager drove a hanging slider on Garrett’s seventh pitch over the right field wall.
Dan Altavilla (1-0) pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth for his first big league win since May 18 last year against Detroit, and Anthony Bass tossed a perfect ninth for his third save,
Two other rookies homered: Cincinnati’s Brian O’Grady, who debuted on Aug. 8, put the Reds ahead 3-2 in the eighth with his first homer. O’Grady pinch hit and had a two-run homer off Austin Adams in O’Grady’s 21st big league at-bat,
Seattle’s Dylan Moore had given the Mariners a 2-1 lead in the sixth against Bauer with his eighth home run.
M’s rookie Justus Sheffield allowed one run and seven hits in six innings, giving up an RBI single to Freddy Galvis in the second. Bauer yielded two runs and three hits in 6 innings.
Seattle turned double plays in four straight innings starting in the second. Sheffield started one of them and also fielded a pair of comebackers.