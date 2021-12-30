Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich touted his team’s defensive performance in Wednesday’s Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal-round game as the best of the season.
The Bengals mainly held Moscow’s top players in check in registering a 60-53 victory at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
“I couldn’t be more proud of their performance tonight,” Ulrich said. “We made some mistakes but they are easy corrections. It was awesome, all the guys contributed across the board in big moments.”
Lewiston (8-0) was able to do just enough offensively, especially in the final minutes, as the defense limited the Bears (5-4) down the stretch.
Jace McKarcher hit a corner 3-pointer with 3:02 remaining in regulation to put the Bengals on top for good at 50-48.
McKarcher then would go 1-for-2 at the line, with Chanse Eke grabbing the rebound and converting a layup to extend Lewiston’s lead 53-48.
Eke wasn’t finished, as he got a steal and finished at the other end to extend the advantage to seven. Eke finished with a team-high 14 points.
“That kid can change speed and he’s so quick,” Ulrich said. “You just need to let him go and play his game.”
With the win, the Bengals will play Lapwai in the championship game at 4 p.m. at the Activity Center.
Moscow and Lewiston each had first-half runs that gave the respective teams a bit of momentum.
The Bears began the second quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a Jamari Simpson field goal, that made it 17-15 Lewiston.
But the Bengals answered with an 8-0 run to push the advantage to 10.
“We passed up so good looking shots for some good-looking shots,” Ulrich said. “We really seemed to find the right guy at the right moment and that’s on the five guys that were on the floor at the time.”
Moscow continued to shoot the ball well and finished the quarter on an 11-4 run to make it 29-26 at halftime.
Barrett Abendroth’s layup early in the third gave the Bears a 33-31 lead, its first since the early stages of the game. Abendroth, who had 12 points, scored six straight for Moscow for a 37-32 lead, its biggest of the night.
Eke and Drew Hottinger, who finished with 13 points, combined for nine in the final three minutes of the third to cut Moscow’s lead 45-44.
Bryden Brown paced the Bears with 16 points.
LEWISTON (8-0)
Chanse Eke 6 0-0 18, Jace McKarcher 4 1-3 12, Carson Way 2 0-0 5, Cruz Hepburn 0 4-6 4, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Brayden Forsman 2 0-0 5, Mike Wren 0 0-0 0, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, James White 2 0-0 4, Drew Hottinger 5 3-4 13. Totals 22 8-13 60.
MOSCOW (5-4)
Sam Kees 2 0-0 5, Jamari Simpson 4 0-0 9, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 2, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 6 0-0 12, Bryden Brown 5 2-3 16, Taylor Strong 1 2-2 4, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 5-6 53.
Lewiston 17 12 15 16—60
Moscow 8 18 19 8—53
3-point goals— McKarcher 3, Eke 2, Way, Forsman, Lawrence, Brown 4, Keys, Simpson.
