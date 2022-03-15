Lewiston took the top two spots on the girls’ side and tied for second in the boys’ division in the nine-school Lewiston Best Ball Invite on Monday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Abbigail Tellez and Julia Brume, of Lewiston, came away with the top spot in the two-person scramble shooting 78. Blume also won the closest to pin contest.
Mollie Seibly and Aleena White, also of Lewiston, finished second just one stroke back.
Coeur D’Alene’s Parker Freeman and Cole Jawerski shot a 64 to win the boys’ side of the competition.
Lewiston’s Carson King and Jack Seibly finished in a tie for second with a score of 67.
Luke Zimmer and Paxton Dorigo led the Moscow team, shooting 86. Clarkston’s Caleb Daniel and Carson Sanders also carded an 86 to lead the Bantams.
No other girls’ scores were available at print time.
Boys
Medalist — Freeman, Jawerski (Coeur D’Alene) 64.
Lewiston duos — T2. King, Seibly 67; 9. Acord, Lyster 75; T10. Ch. Reed, Kramasz 78; T15. Walker, Arlint 82; T19. Acord, Ca. Reed 84.
Moscow duos — T21. Zimmer, Dorigo 86; T27. Taylor, Schlueter 92; 32. Nierman, Williams 106; 33. Vetter, Lambert 110.
Clarkston duos — T21. Daniel, Sanders 86; 30. Snyder, Spring 101; 31. Staber, Thorton 102.
BASEBALL
Kendrick 9, Prairie 5
KENDRICK — With a six-run third inning, the Tigers opened the season with a home win versus the Pirates in a baseball game on Monday.
Preston Boyer earned the win after striking out 10. Ty Koepp took over in the fifth inning after Boyer started to slip up and closed out for Kendrick (1-0).
Issac Rigney led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4. Boyer and Troy Patterson each scored twice, Dale Fletcher knocked in two.
Boyer also had four of the six stolen bases for the Tigers.
Chase Kaschmitter struck out eight in relief for Prairie (0-1). Kaschmitter also collected two hits and had three RBI.
Prairie 000 030 2—5 6 3
Kendrick 006 003 0—9 9 2
McElroy, Ch. Kaschmitter (3), Behler (6) and Co. Kaschmitter; Boyer, Koepp (5) and Fitzmorris. W—Boyer. L—McElroy.
Prairie hits — Ch. Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Co. Kaschmitter, McElroy, Shears, Quintal.
Kendrick hits — Rigney 4 (2B), Fletcher 2, Patterson (2B), Koepp, Taylor.