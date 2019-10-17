Matt Linehan waited out the XFL draft before making his decision.
The former standout Idaho quarterback (2014-17) watched three of his Vandal teammates taken, but his name went uncalled. After the draft concluded Wednesday, Linehan announced he’d be hanging up the cleats.
He’ll retire from playing, but according to a phone interview with the Tribune in the spring, Linehan will pursue a career in coaching.
“It is with a humble heart today that I’ve come to grips that my playing career has come to an end,” Linehan wrote in a Twitter post. “The last 2 years have been incredibly frustrating, and I know deep down I can’t keep sitting around and waiting for a call that won’t come.”
Linehan, a four-year starter and former All-Sun Belt signal caller, led the Vandals to a win against Colorado State in the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to cap a season that arguably was the Vandals’ best as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision. He then became the program’s all-time leading passer in 2017 (10,752 yards).
After missing the final three games of his career in 2017 with a thumb injury, Linehan got a minicamp tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals before the 2018 season. He went unsigned, then jumped onboard the Alliance of American Football, a short-lived spring football league.
Linehan, the son of former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan — a UI QB from 1982-86 — was the backup for the Salt Lake Stallions. In one game of replacement play, he went 7-of-13 for 59 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Linehan thanked his former UI coaches, along with family and friends, for “giving me a chance when no one else would.”
One of his UI and Salt Lake teammates, kicker/punter Austin Rehkow, was drafted No. 2 by the Houston Roughnecks. Rehkow, who was given a tryout for the New England Patriots on Tuesday, was taken at punter — where he was an All-American for the Vandals during his playing days from 2013-16. Rehkow had stints with Buffalo and the New York Giants before his AAF career.
Also drafted was receiver Reuben Mwehla (2013-17), one of Linehan’s favorite targets in 2017. Mwehla, from Bellevue, will return home to play for the Seattle Dragons.
Former Idaho tackle Jordan Rose (2014-17), a four-year Vandal starter who hails from Spokane, also was drafted by Seattle. Rose briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, and spent some time in the CFL.
The league is set to open in February 2020. It’s owned by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, and is designed to give players who were on the cusp of an NFL roster another route to play professionally.