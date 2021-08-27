To nobody’s surprise, a three-man quandary at quarterback drew much of the attention during Washington State’s preseason football camp.
Almost as relevant, though, was a three-man quandary at running back. And unlike the quarterback situation, the running back dilemma has been couched mostly in positive terms from start to finish.
The primary question is this: How should the Cougars distribute carries amongst Max Borghi, Deon McIntosh and Nakia Watson?
And the main reason for the question is this: Watson, a junior transfer from Wisconsin, fits the Wazzu system better than expected.
So it’s tempting to carve out playing time for him, despite the well-established mojo of the other two and the logistical challenges of a three-man rotation. For one thing, the Cougars open their season with nine consecutive games before a bye, so depth at all positions is important.
“He’s definitely shown to be somebody we can count on,” second-year coach Nick Rolovich said of Watson. “It’s good to have that depth. I don’t know if we’ll get to some strict rotation of three in a game, but I know going into the season, it was going to be, ‘Let’s keep Deon and Max fresh throughout a game and let them both be as explosive as they can be.’ ”
At 6-foot and 227 pounds, Watson brings an element of power that complements the speed and elusiveness of the seniors Borghi (5-10, 205) and McIntosh (6-0, 200).
In any case, the star of the show — the entire Cougar show — is Borghi, who tallied a combined 1,414 rushing and reception yards two seasons ago before missing three of the Cougs’ four games in 2020 with a back injury. He needs to be on the field as much as practical.
The quarterback competition, which has been slimmed down to Jayden de Laura vs. Garrett Guarantano, has been more ambiguous.
At one point neither of them, or the now-third-string Camm Cooper, was playing well. But Rolovich saw all three raise their game last week before declaring it a two-man race Monday, with the option of remixing the options after WSU’s opener Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.
They’re a study in contrasts.
De Laura (6-0, 190), a sophomore who started all four games last year, offers mobility, a spicy brand of leadership and a familiarity with Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense, a version of which he ran in high school.
Guarantano (6-4, 220), a grad transfer from Tennessee, has been the steadiest of the three, perhaps intent on avoiding the mistakes that damaged his fan popularity in Knoxville, Tenn.
Cooper (6-4, 208) has a good arm and a bright resume from high school, and still seems to be seeking a comfort level in the college game.
Rolovich was asked what attributes a quarterback needs in the run-and-shoot.
“A quick release, accuracy, quick decisions,” he said. “Good manipulation of the pocket, as it’s in tune with what’s going on in the back end. And obviously leadership — who’s going to inspire people to dig deeper and be something bigger than they thought they could. Arm strength is way down the list for us. Wev’e got to be accurate, we’ve got to get the ball out and we’ve got to run the offense.”
His answer echoed the priorities of his predecessor, Air Raid guru Mike Leach. But it offered few clues as to who’s going to start.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com of (208) 848-2290.