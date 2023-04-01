LISTEN: How the University of Utah failed McCluskey

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah in Salt Lake City. An investigation found Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, that a group of University of Utah police officers made inappropriate comments about explicit photos of McCluskey, who had submitted the pictures as evidence in an extortion case shortly before her shooting death. The findings came after the Salt Lake Tribune unearthed allegations that an officer had bragged about having the images of McCluskey before her 2018 slaying. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Associated Press file

Pullman High School graduate and former University of Utah track standout Lauren McCluskey didn’t deserve to have her story end the way it did.

McCluskey was murdered on Oct. 22, 2018, by a man she briefly dated. Her situation could’ve been prevented and could be summed up as a series of fumblings and mishandlings by the University of Utah and the justice system.

ESPN released a 90-minute documentary titled ‘LISTEN’ telling McCluskey’s story, which debuted on March 26.

