Loaded No. 8 UCLA leads resurgent Pac-12 Conference

FILE - UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. UCLA returns forward Jaquez and point guard Tyger Campbell, two of the Pac-12's best players the past three seasons. The crafty Jaquez is healthy again after dealing with an ankle injury last season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 AP Marcio Jose Sanchez

UCLA’s bid to reach consecutive Final Fours fell short last season in a rash of injuries and a tough Sweet 16 matchup.

With two of the Pac-12’s best players back and a sterling freshman class, the No. 8 Bruins have their sights set on a second Final Four in three years — maybe even the program’s 12th national championship.

Yes, they should be that good.

