Former Washington State standout CJ Elleby

Former Washington State standout CJ Elleby is now playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Former Washington State standout forward CJ ELLEBY got his first taste of the NBA on Wednesday, and scored his first basket as a pro. In four minutes, the Portland Trail Blazers’ second-round pick went 1-for-2, finishing with two points, two rebounds and an assist in a loss to Utah. He skied to collect an offensive board, and hit a jumper from near the baseline late in the game.

