Former Washington State standout forward CJ ELLEBY got his first taste of the NBA on Wednesday, and scored his first basket as a pro. In four minutes, the Portland Trail Blazers’ second-round pick went 1-for-2, finishing with two points, two rebounds and an assist in a loss to Utah. He skied to collect an offensive board, and hit a jumper from near the baseline late in the game.
