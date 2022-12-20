Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Cloudy with snow. High 32F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 3:12 am
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Odessa, 4:30 p.m. at Moses Lake Christmas tourney
Clearwater Valley at Timberline, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman at Ridgeline, 5:30 p.m.
Deary at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Odessa, 3 p.m. at Moses Lake Christmas tourney
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
