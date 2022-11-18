Today
Women’s college basketball
Washington State vs. BYU, 5 p.m. at Northshore Shorecase in Laie, Hawaii
College volleyball
Utah at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Prep football
Kendrick vs. Dietrich, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship game at Holt Arena, Pocatello
Prep girls basketball
Troy at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 6 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pullman vs. White River, 10:45 a.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament first round at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pullman-White River winner/loser vs. Black Hills-Lynden winner/loser, 7:15 or 8:45 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome
