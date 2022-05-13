Today
College baseball
Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Prep baseball
Genesee vs. Prairie-Troy loser, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino
Clearwater Valley vs. Prairie-Troy winner, 5:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino
Prep boys soccer
West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game
College track and field
Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Pocatello
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 2 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.
Prep track and field
Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos and Troy at Lapwai, hosting Idaho Class 1A/2A regional meet, 1 p.m.
Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Idaho Class 4A/5A district championships, 2 p.m.
Pullman, Clarkston in Washington Class 2A district championship, 2 p.m. at West Valley