Today

College baseball

Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Prep baseball

Genesee vs. Prairie-Troy loser, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino

Clearwater Valley vs. Prairie-Troy winner, 5:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino

Prep boys soccer

West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game

College track and field

Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Pocatello

Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 2 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.

Prep track and field

Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos and Troy at Lapwai, hosting Idaho Class 1A/2A regional meet, 1 p.m.

Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Idaho Class 4A/5A district championships, 2 p.m.

Pullman, Clarkston in Washington Class 2A district championship, 2 p.m. at West Valley

