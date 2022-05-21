Today
College baseball
Arizona State at Washington State, noon
Prep baseball
Troy vs. Genesee, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Capital High School, Boise
Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School
Colfax-Napavine winner vs. Northwest Christian-Cle Elum-Rosyln winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional final at Adna High School
Prep softball
Genesee vs. Notus, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A consolation final at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Potlatch vs. Genesee-Notus-Glenns Ferry winner, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Pullman at Shadle Park, noon in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal
Rogers-Clarkston winner vs. Pullman-Shadle Park winner, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game
Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane
Asotin-Chewelah-Reardan-Northwest Christian winner vs. Colfax-Liberty loser, 7 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district third-place game at Franklin Park, Spokane
Prep boys tennis
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at West Valley
Prep girls tennis
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park
Prep track and field
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A/5A state meet, 8 a.m. at Eagle High School
Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch, Troy at Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet, 8 a.m. at Middleton High School
Garfield-Palouse at Washington Class 1B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School
Colfax at Washington Class 2B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School