College baseball

Arizona State at Washington State, noon

Prep baseball

Troy vs. Genesee, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Capital High School, Boise

Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School

Colfax-Napavine winner vs. Northwest Christian-Cle Elum-Rosyln winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional final at Adna High School

Prep softball

Genesee vs. Notus, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A consolation final at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Potlatch vs. Genesee-Notus-Glenns Ferry winner, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Pullman at Shadle Park, noon in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal

Rogers-Clarkston winner vs. Pullman-Shadle Park winner, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game

Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane

Asotin-Chewelah-Reardan-Northwest Christian winner vs. Colfax-Liberty loser, 7 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district third-place game at Franklin Park, Spokane

Prep boys tennis

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at West Valley

Prep girls tennis

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park

Prep track and field

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A/5A state meet, 8 a.m. at Eagle High School

Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch, Troy at Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet, 8 a.m. at Middleton High School

Garfield-Palouse at Washington Class 1B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School

Colfax at Washington Class 2B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School

