Today
Men’s college basketball
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Women’s college tennis
Washington State at Weinman Foundation Invitational, 11:30 a.m. at Hawaii
Boys’ prep basketball
Moscow at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
Cheney at Pullman, 12:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 1 p.m.
Colton at DeSales, 6:30 p.m.
Chewelah at Colfax, 6 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ prep basketball
Moscow at Grangeville, 3:30 p.m.
Cheney at Pullman, 2 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
Kendrick at St. Maries, 2:30 p.m.
Chewelah at Colfax, 4:30 p.m.
Colton at DeSales, 5 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Lakeside at Deary, 1 p.m.
Logos at Genesee, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling
Moscow, Potlatch in Rollie Lane Invitational at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, 8 a.m.
Colfax at Northwest Christian Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Women’s college basketball
Washington State at Arizona State, 11 a.m.
Monday
Boys’ prep basketball
Lewiston vs Moscow at UI, 8 p.m.
Genesee at Logos, 8 p.m.
Girls’ prep basketball
Lewiston vs Moscow at UI, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Logos, 7 p.m.