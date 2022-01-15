Today

Men’s college basketball

Idaho at Idaho State, 5 p.m.

California at Washington State, 1 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Idaho State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

College track and field

Idaho at Washington State’s Cougar Classic Invitational, 10 a.m.

Washington State at University of Washington Preview, 11 a.m.

College swimming

Idaho hosts PNW Invitational, 10 a.m.

Women’s college tennis

Washington State vs. Montana, noon in Spokane

Washington State at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Boys prep basketball

Liberty Christian at Colton, 6:30 p.m.

DeSales at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.

Kendrick at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Troy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls prep basketball

Potlatch at Lapwai, 1 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Colton, 5 p.m.

Prairie at Logos, 2 p.m.

DeSales at Garfield-Palouse, 3:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Troy, 2:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Moscow, Potlatch in Jaybird Memorial Girls tournament, 10 a.m. at Columbia High School, Nampa

Colfax at Bronco Invitational, 10 a.m. at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

Moscow, Potlatch at, Orofino hosts Maniac Tournament, 8 a.m.

Sunday

Women’s college basketball

Washington State at UCLA, noon

College swimming

Idaho hosts PNW Invitational, 9 a.m.

Women’s college tennis

Seattle at Washington State, 11 a.m.

Monday

Men’s college basketball

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.

