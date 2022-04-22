Today

College baseball

Washington State at Oregon, 6 p.m.

College track and field

Washington at Washington State, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s college golf

Idaho at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.

Washington State at Ping Cougar Classic, 7 a.m. in Provo, Utah

Prep baseball

Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.

Lapwai at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.

Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.

Genesee at Clearwater Valley (2), 3:30 p.m.

Prairie at Kendrick (2), 4 p.m.

Prep girls golf

Pullman at Eileen Northcutt tournament, 8 a.m.

Moscow at Big East (top 4), 9 a.m. at Wandermere Golf Course

Recommended for you