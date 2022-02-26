Today
Men’s College Basketball
Washington State at Washington, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Washington State at California, noon
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Washington State vs. LIU, noon in Peoria, Ariz.
Men’s College Tennis
Whitman vs. Idaho, 3 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Center
Women’s College Tennis
Washington State vs. Iowa State, noon in New York
Idaho vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), noon in Eugene, Ore.
College Track And Field
Washington State in Pac-12 indoor championships, 10 a.m. in Seattle
Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9:30 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.
College Swimming And Diving
Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
Idaho at WAC tournament, 8:30 a.m. in Houston
Boys Prep Basketball
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Game 3 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series (if necessary)
Logos vs. Lakeside, noon in Idaho Class 1A Division I state play-in game at Lake City High School
Pullman vs. Tumwater, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional tournament at University High School
Girls Prep Basketball
Colton vs. Wellpinit, noon in Washington Class 1B regional tournament at Central Valley High School
Garfield-Palouse vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 1B regional tournament at Wentachee High School
High School Wrestling
Moscow boys, girls at Class 4A state tournament, 9 a.m. at Holt Arena, Pocatello
Potlatch at Class 2A boys state tournament, 9 a.m. at Holt Arena, Pocatello
Potlatch at Class 2A girls state tournament, 9 a.m. at Holt Arena, Pocatello