Today

Men’s College Basketball

Washington State at Washington, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Washington State at California, noon

Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Washington State vs. LIU, noon in Peoria, Ariz.

Men’s College Tennis

Whitman vs. Idaho, 3 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Center

Women’s College Tennis

Washington State vs. Iowa State, noon in New York

Idaho vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), noon in Eugene, Ore.

College Track And Field

Washington State in Pac-12 indoor championships, 10 a.m. in Seattle

Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9:30 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.

College Swimming And Diving

Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.

Idaho at WAC tournament, 8:30 a.m. in Houston

Boys Prep Basketball

Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Game 3 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series (if necessary)

Logos vs. Lakeside, noon in Idaho Class 1A Division I state play-in game at Lake City High School

Pullman vs. Tumwater, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional tournament at University High School

Girls Prep Basketball

Colton vs. Wellpinit, noon in Washington Class 1B regional tournament at Central Valley High School

Garfield-Palouse vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 1B regional tournament at Wentachee High School

High School Wrestling

Moscow boys, girls at Class 4A state tournament, 9 a.m. at Holt Arena, Pocatello

Potlatch at Class 2A boys state tournament, 9 a.m. at Holt Arena, Pocatello

Potlatch at Class 2A girls state tournament, 9 a.m. at Holt Arena, Pocatello

