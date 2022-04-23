Today
College baseball
Washington State at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Men’s college golf
Washington State at Ping Cougar Classic, 7 a.m. in Provo, Utah
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Portland State, 10 a.m.
Prep baseball
Rogers at Pullman (2), noon
Genesee at Timberline (2), 11 a.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Kendrick at Nezperce (2), 1 p.m.
Prep softball
Clarkston at Pullman (2), noon
Prep track and field
Pullman at MacDougall Invite, 11 a.m. at Colfax
Genesee, Deary, Potlatch at Whitepine League Championships, 10 a.m. at Kamiah