Today

Women’s college basketball

Washington State at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Women’s college tennis

Washington State at Weinman Foundation Invitational, 11:30 a.m. at Hawaii

Boys’ prep basketball

Orofino at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 7:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6:30 p.m.

Timberline at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ prep basketball

Genesee at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 6 p.m.

Logos at Kamiah, 7 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 5 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley in Rollie Lane Invitational, 8 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Clearwater Valley at Mountain View High School JV tournament, 3 p.m.

Boys’ prep swimming

Walla Walla at Pullman, 4 p.m.

