Today

College baseball

California at Washington State, 1 p.m.

College track and field

Washington State, Idaho at Mt. San Antonio College Relays, 10 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.

Idaho at Beach Invitational, noon in Long Beach, Calif.

Men’s college tennis

Montana vs Idaho at LCSC Tennis Courts, 3 p.m.

Women’s college tennis

Sacramento State vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Courts, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s college rowing

Washington State at Big Ten Invitational, 6:10 a.m. in Sarasota, Fla.

Prep baseball

Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon

Prep softball

Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon

Colfax at Kettle Falls (2), 2 p.m.

Colton at Garfield-Palouse (2), 11 a.m.

Troy at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

Pullman at Pasco Invitational, 9 a.m.; Pullman at Van Kuren Invite, 10 a.m. in Cheney

Tags

Recommended for you