Today
College baseball
California at Washington State, 1 p.m.
College track and field
Washington State, Idaho at Mt. San Antonio College Relays, 10 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.
Idaho at Beach Invitational, noon in Long Beach, Calif.
Men’s college tennis
Montana vs Idaho at LCSC Tennis Courts, 3 p.m.
Women’s college tennis
Sacramento State vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Courts, 9:30 a.m.
Women’s college rowing
Washington State at Big Ten Invitational, 6:10 a.m. in Sarasota, Fla.
Prep baseball
Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon
Prep softball
Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon
Colfax at Kettle Falls (2), 2 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse (2), 11 a.m.
Troy at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
Pullman at Pasco Invitational, 9 a.m.; Pullman at Van Kuren Invite, 10 a.m. in Cheney