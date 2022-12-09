Today
Prep boys basketball
Lakeside at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 10:04 am
Today
Prep boys basketball
Lakeside at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Lakeside at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Kendrick vs. Council at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Moscow at George Wilde girls tournament, 4 p.m. at Kellogg
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.