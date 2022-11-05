Today
College football
Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today
College football
Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon
Washington State at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Idaho at Idaho State, 1 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Washington at Washington State, noon
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Gonzaga Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep football
Kendrick vs. Camas County, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Bengal Field
Prep girls soccer
Clarkston at Yakima East Valley, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2A crossover game
Prep volleyball
West Valley at Pullman, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district semifinal
West Valley-Pullman winner vs. Clarkston-Shadle Park winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district final at Pullman
Colton vs. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination match at DeSales High School, Walla Walla
Prep swimming
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state meet, 9 a.m. at Boise Aquatics Center/West YMCA
Prep cross country
Colfax, Colton, Garfield-Palouse at Washington Class 2B state meet, 10 and 11:30 a.m. at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco
Pullman girls at Washington Class 2A state meet, 11 a.m. at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco
Pullman boys at Washington Class 2A state meet, 12:30 p.m. at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.