Today
College volleyball
Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.
Rain and snow in the morning turning to rain in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain and wind. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 1:19 am
Women’s college soccer
Washington at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Idaho vs. Montana, 10 a.m. in Big Sky Conference tournanent semifinal in Greeley, Colo.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Gonzaga Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep football
Pullman at Prosser, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan, 6 p.m.
High school swimming
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state meet, 9 a.m. at Boise Aquatics Center/West YMCA
