Today
Prep baseball
Lakeland vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round at Sandpoint
Lakeland-Moscow winner at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series
Prarie at Kendrick, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament first-round game
Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament first round
Genesee vs Prairie, 4 p.m., Juliaetta, in Idaho Class 1A district tournament first round
Pullman at West Valley (2), 2 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Pullman at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
East Valley at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Pullman at GSL #5, 12:30 p.m. at Downriver in Spokane
Prep girls golf
Pullman at GSL #5, 12:30 p.m. at Downriver in Spokane
Prep track and field
Colfax at Northeast 2B League South Division championships, 2:30 p.m. at Lind-Ritzville