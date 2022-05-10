Today

Prep baseball

Lakeland vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round at Sandpoint

Lakeland-Moscow winner at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series

Prarie at Kendrick, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament first-round game

Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament first round

Genesee vs Prairie, 4 p.m., Juliaetta, in Idaho Class 1A district tournament first round

Pullman at West Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Pullman at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

East Valley at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Pullman at GSL #5, 12:30 p.m. at Downriver in Spokane

Prep girls golf

Pullman at GSL #5, 12:30 p.m. at Downriver in Spokane

Prep track and field

Colfax at Northeast 2B League South Division championships, 2:30 p.m. at Lind-Ritzville

