Today
College football
Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Weber State at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Bengal Invitational, 8 a.m. in Pocatello
Women’s college tennis
Washington State at Washington Invitational, 10 a.m.
College cross country
Washington State, Idaho at, Lewis-Clark State hosts LC State Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
College swimming
Washington State at Chick-Fil-A Invite, 10 a.m. in Fresno, Calif.
Prep volleyball
Potlatch at Kamiah, 12:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Kootenai Thunder at Pullman Christian, 2 p.m.
Prep cross country
Logos at William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at Riley Creek
Moscow at Max Jensen Richland Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Sage Lakes Golf Course, Idaho Falls
Prep swimming
Moscow at Sandpoint, 11 a.m.
