Today
College baseball
Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Men’s college golf
Idaho at Chambers Bay Invitational, 8 a.m. in University Place, Wash.
Women’s college golf
Idaho at Cowgirl Desert Classic, 7:30 a.m. in Maricopa, Ariz.
Washington State at Silverado Showdown, 7:45 a.m. in Napa, Calif.
Prep baseball
Lewiston at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.
Pullman at Clarkston (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Moscow at Lewiston (2), 3 p.m.
Colfax at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Clarkston, Lewiston at, Moscow hosts Moscow Invitational, 9 a.m. at University of Idaho golf course