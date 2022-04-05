Today

College baseball

Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

Men’s college golf

Idaho at Chambers Bay Invitational, 8 a.m. in University Place, Wash.

Women’s college golf

Idaho at Cowgirl Desert Classic, 7:30 a.m. in Maricopa, Ariz.

Washington State at Silverado Showdown, 7:45 a.m. in Napa, Calif.

Prep baseball

Lewiston at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.

Pullman at Clarkston (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Moscow at Lewiston (2), 3 p.m.

Colfax at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Clarkston, Lewiston at, Moscow hosts Moscow Invitational, 9 a.m. at University of Idaho golf course

