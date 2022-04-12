Today

Women’s college golf

Idaho at Redhawk Invitational, 8 a.m. at University Place, Wash.

Prep baseball

Lakeland at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.

Pullman at East Valley, 2 p.m.

Genesee at Potlatch (2), 4 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax (2), 4 p.m.

Kendrick at Troy, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax (2), 3 p.m.

Colton at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.

Boys prep tennis

Moscow at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Girls prep tennis

Moscow at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

Pullman at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.

Boys’ prep soccer

Lakeside at Pullman, 4:30 p.m.

High school track and field

Genesee, Grangeville, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Nezperce, Orofino, Potlatch, Prairie, Salmon River, Troy at Deary hosts Leah Swanson Memorial/Deary Invitational, 3 p.m. at Lapwai.

D9 1B/2B meet at Pomeroy, 3:30 p.m.

Boys prep golf

Pullman at GSL 1, noon at Redwolf Golf Course, Clarkston.

Girls prep golf

Pullman at GSL 1 at Quail Ridge, noon.

