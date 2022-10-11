Today
Men’s college golf
Washington State, Idaho at Oregon State Invitational, 8:15 a.m.
Today
Men’s college golf
Washington State, Idaho at Oregon State Invitational, 8:15 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 6:30 p.m.
Colton at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Deary at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Lewiston at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Immaculate Conception at Pullman Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Lakeland at Moscow, 3:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament semifinal
West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
