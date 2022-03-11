Today

Men’s college basketball

Washington State-UCLA vs. Washington-USC, 8:30 p.m. in Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinal-round game in Las Vegas

College baseball

Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Women’s college tennis

Colorado at Washington State, 11:30 a.m.

College track and field

Idaho, Washington State at NCAA indoor championship, 1 p.m. in Birmingham, Ala.

Women’s college swimming

Washington State at CSCAA national invitational, 6:30 a.m. in Elkhart, Ind.

Boys prep soccer

Pullman at Black Hills, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you