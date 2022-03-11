Today
Men’s college basketball
Washington State-UCLA vs. Washington-USC, 8:30 p.m. in Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinal-round game in Las Vegas
College baseball
Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m.
Women’s college tennis
Colorado at Washington State, 11:30 a.m.
College track and field
Idaho, Washington State at NCAA indoor championship, 1 p.m. in Birmingham, Ala.
Women’s college swimming
Washington State at CSCAA national invitational, 6:30 a.m. in Elkhart, Ind.
Boys prep soccer
Pullman at Black Hills, 6 p.m.