Today

Men’s college basketball

Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.

College baseball

Washington State vs. Wichita State, 10 a.m. in Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas

Women’s college tennis

Washington State at Arizona State, 11 a.m.

College rowing

Washington State vs. Washington, USC at Las Vegas I, 9:15 a.m.

Boys prep basketball

Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Logos vs. Grace, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I championship game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Kendrick vs. North Gem, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II consolation final at Caldwell High School

Pullman vs. R.A. Long-Lynden winner, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima

Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena

Girls prep asketball

Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B championship game at Spokane Arena

Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton-Neah Bay loser, 1 p.m. Washington Class 1B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena

Mount Vernon Christian vs. Colton-Neah Bay winne, 9 p.m. Washington Class 1B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena

Pomeroy vs. Mossyrock, 9:30 a.m. in Washington Class 1B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena

Tags

Recommended for you