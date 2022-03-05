Today
Men’s college basketball
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.
College baseball
Washington State vs. Wichita State, 10 a.m. in Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas
Women’s college tennis
Washington State at Arizona State, 11 a.m.
College rowing
Washington State vs. Washington, USC at Las Vegas I, 9:15 a.m.
Boys prep basketball
Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Logos vs. Grace, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I championship game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Kendrick vs. North Gem, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II consolation final at Caldwell High School
Pullman vs. R.A. Long-Lynden winner, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima
Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena
Girls prep asketball
Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B championship game at Spokane Arena
Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton-Neah Bay loser, 1 p.m. Washington Class 1B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena
Mount Vernon Christian vs. Colton-Neah Bay winne, 9 p.m. Washington Class 1B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena
Pomeroy vs. Mossyrock, 9:30 a.m. in Washington Class 1B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena