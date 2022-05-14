Today

College baseball

Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m.

College track and field

Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 8:30 a.m. in Pocatello

Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 11 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.

Prep baseball

Pullman at West Valley, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal

Pullman-West Valley winner vs. East Valley-Shadle Park winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game at West Valley

Colfax vs. Reardan, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament third-place game at Whitworth

Prep track and field

Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Troy at Lapwai hosts Idaho Class 1A/2A regional meet, 10 a.m.

