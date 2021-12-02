Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
San Francisco at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State vs. Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Waco, Texas
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Pullman at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Spokane Classical at Pullman Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Pullman at Colfax, 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Deary, 6 p.m.
Logos at Prairie, 7 p.m.