Today
Women’s college basketball
Washington State vs. Kansas State, 8:30 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Raleigh, N.C.
College baseball
Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s college tennis
Idaho at UC Irvine, 10 a.m.
College track and field
Washington State at Baldy Castillo Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.
Women’s college swimming
Washington State at NCAA championships, 7 a.m. in Atlanta
Prep baseball
Chelan at Pullman (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Colton at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.
Boys prep soccer
Medical Lake at Pullman, noon
Boys prep tennis
Pullman at, Larry McConnell Invitational, Lewiston, 9 a.m.
Girls prep tennis
Pullman, at Larry McConnell Invitational, Lewiston, 9 a.m.