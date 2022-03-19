Today

Women’s college basketball

Washington State vs. Kansas State, 8:30 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Raleigh, N.C.

College baseball

Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.

Men’s college tennis

Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s college tennis

Idaho at UC Irvine, 10 a.m.

College track and field

Washington State at Baldy Castillo Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.

Women’s college swimming

Washington State at NCAA championships, 7 a.m. in Atlanta

Prep baseball

Chelan at Pullman (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Colton at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.

Boys prep soccer

Medical Lake at Pullman, noon

Boys prep tennis

Pullman at, Larry McConnell Invitational, Lewiston, 9 a.m.

Girls prep tennis

Pullman, at Larry McConnell Invitational, Lewiston, 9 a.m.

