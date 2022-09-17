Today
Today
College football
Drake at Idaho, noon
Colorado State at Washington State, 2 p.m.
College volleyball
Idaho vs. Nicholls State, 9 a.m. at Laramie, Wyo.
WSU at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Prep football
Pullman at North Central, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia Spikefest, 8 a.m.
Prep girls soccer
Connell at Pullman, 10:30 a.m.
Prep cross country
Colton, Gar-Pal, Highland, Kendrick, Logos, Moscow, Pullman at Asotin Cross Country Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at LCSC Cross Country Course, Lewiston.
Genesee, Troy at Prairie Invitational, Cottonwood, 11 a.m.
Prep swimming
Moscow at Meet at the Kroc, 11 a.m.
Connell at Pullman, 10:30 p.m.
