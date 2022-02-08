Today

Women’s college golf

Idaho at Texas State Invitational, 6:30 a.m.

Boys prep basketball

Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Kendrick at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls prep basketball

Pullman at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you