Today

College baseball

Gonzaga at Washington State, 6 p.m.

Men’s college golf

Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 8 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Washington State at Pac-12 Conference championship, 10 a.m. in Sammamish, Wash.

Prep baseball

Moscow at Sandpoint (2), 2 p.m.

Shadle Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Kendrick vs Lapwai (2), 4 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston

Potlatch at Troy (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Sandpoint at Moscow (2), 2 p.m.

Shadle Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch (2), 5 p.m.

Troy at Lapwai, 4 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy (2), 3 p.m.

Genesee at Kendrick, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Pullman at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Rogers at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Northeast 2B Southern League meet, 3:30 p.m. at Clarkston.

Deary, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch at Prairie hosts meet, 3:30 p.m.

Genesee at Wallace Small School meet, 3:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Pullman at GSL 3, 12:30 p.m. at Palouse Ridge

