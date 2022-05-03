Today

Prep baseball

Clarkston at Pullman (2), 2:30 p.m.

Sandpoint at Moscow (2), noon

Genesee vs. Lapwai (2), 3:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park, Lewiston

Kendrick at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

Moscow at Sandpoint (2), 2 p.m.

Genesee at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

Kendrick at Troy, 4 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at DeSales, 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

West Valley at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Pullman at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Prep track and field

Potlatch at Kamiah Track Meet, 4 p.m.

Pomeroy hosts Southeast 1B League championship, 3:30 p.m.

Colfax hosts Northeast 2B League championship, 1 p.m.

