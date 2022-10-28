Today
College volleyball
Stanford at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Women’s college tennis
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Baylor Invitational, 7 a.m.
College cross country
Idaho at Big Sky championship, 10 a.m. in Cheney, Wash.
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 8:30 a.m. in Riverside, Calif.
College swimming
Stanford at Washington State, 5 p.m.
Prep football
Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Northwest Christian at Colfax, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Moscow vs. Columbia, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament first-round match at Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls
Genesee vs. Liberty Charter, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Troy vs. Grace, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Deary vs. Rockland, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Kendrick vs. Mackay, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Prep boys soccer
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district championships, 9 a.m. at Washington State University
