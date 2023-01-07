Today
Men’s college basketball
Washington State at Arizona, 2 p.m.; Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today
Men’s college basketball
Washington State at Arizona, 2 p.m.; Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Idaho at Portland State, 2 p.m.
Women’s college tennis
Washington State at Hawaii Invitational
Women’s college swimming
Idaho, Grand Canyon at New Mexico State, 10:30 a.m.
Prep boys basketball
Logos at Clearwater Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Prairie at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.; Kamiah at Potlatch, 2:30 p.m.; Troy at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.; Prescott at Colton, 3 p.m.; Garfield-Palouse at Yakama Tribal Nation, 7:30 p.m.; Northwest Christian at Colfax, 3 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Garfield-Palouse at Yakama Tribal Nation, 6 p.m. ;Northwest Christian at Colfax, 1:30 p.m.; Logos at St. Maries, 2:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Pullman at Blackhawk Invite, 9 a.m. in Cheney; Pullman at Gut Check Wrestling Tournament, 8:30 a.m. at ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.; Moscow at PNW Classic, 9 a.m. at University High School; Potlatch at Rollie Lane Tournament, 8 a.m. in Nampa; Garfield-Palouse at Northwest Christian, 9 a.m.
Prep boys swimming
Pullman at quad-meet, 2 p.m. at Eastern Washington
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.