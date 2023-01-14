Today
Men’s college basketball
Stanford at Washington State, 5 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today
Men’s college basketball
Stanford at Washington State, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
College track and field
Washington State at UW Preview, 8:45 a.m.
Women’s college swimming
Washington State at Arizona State, 11 a.m.
Prep boys basketball
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 4 p.m.; Kettle Falls at Colfax, 4 p.m.; Touchet at Colton, 4 p.m.; Garfield-Palouse at Lakeside, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie at Logos, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.; Kettle Falls at Colfax, 2:30 p.m.; Touchet at Colton, 2:30 p.m.; Garfield-Palouse at Lakeside, 4 p.m.; Troy at Kamiah, 2:30 p.m.; Potlatch at Lapwai, 2:30 p.m.; Prairie at Logos, 1:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Moscow at Pullman, 3 p.m.; Potlatch at Lady Jaybird, 8 a.m. at Columbia; Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Crusader Classic, 9 a.m. at Northwest Christian
Prep boys swimming
Pullman hosts five-team meet, 1 p.m.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.