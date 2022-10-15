Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Montana, noon
Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 9 a.m. in Las Vegas
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 9 a.m. in Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at NCAA Pre-Nationals, 7:30 a.m. in Stillwater, Okla.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Head of the Spokane, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
California at Washington State, 10 a.m.
Prep football
Troy at Logos, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Troy, Potlatch, Logos, Genesee,Kendrick and Deary at Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
Prep cross country
Colfax at NE 1B/2B Championships, 1:30 p.m. at Harrington Golf Course
Garfield-Palouse at Lake Spokane Invitational, 10:45 a.m. at Lakeside
Prep swimming
Moscow at Meet at the Kroc, 11:10 a.m.
