Today

College baseball

Arizona State at Washington State, 4 p.m.

Prep baseball

Troy vs. Prairie, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament semifinal at Capital High School, Boise

Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee, 5 p.m. in Class 1A state tournament semifinal at Capital High School, Boise

Prep softball

Kendrick vs. Genesee, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Kendrick-Genesee winner vs. Potlatch, noon in Idaho Class 1A state tournament second round at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Kendrick-Genesee loser vs. Greenleaf-Glenns Ferry-Notus loser, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament elimination game at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Greenleaf-Glenns Ferry loser vs. Kendrick-Genesee-Potlatch loser, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament elimination game at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Kendrick-Genesee-Potlatch winner vs. Greenleaf-Glenns Ferry-Notus winner, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament winner’s bracket final at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Colton vs. Inchelium, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament semifinal at Franklin Park, Spokane

Colton-Inchelium loser vs. Curlew-Northport winner, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament ellimination game at Franklin Park, Spokane

Colton-Inchelium winner vs. DeSales-Liberty Christian winner, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane

Prep boys tennis

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at West Valley

Prep girls tennis

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park

Prep track and field

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A/5A state meet, 8 a.m. at Eagle High School

Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch, Troy at Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet, 8 a.m. at Middleton High School

Pullman at Washington Class 2A regional meet, 3:45 p.m. at Ephrata High School

Garfield-Palouse at Washington Class 1B regional meet, 4 p.m. at Ridgeline High School

Colfax at Washington Class 2B regional meet, 4 p.m. at Ridgeline High School

Recommended for you