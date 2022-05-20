Today
College baseball
Arizona State at Washington State, 4 p.m.
Prep baseball
Troy vs. Prairie, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament semifinal at Capital High School, Boise
Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee, 5 p.m. in Class 1A state tournament semifinal at Capital High School, Boise
Prep softball
Kendrick vs. Genesee, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Kendrick-Genesee winner vs. Potlatch, noon in Idaho Class 1A state tournament second round at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Kendrick-Genesee loser vs. Greenleaf-Glenns Ferry-Notus loser, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament elimination game at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Greenleaf-Glenns Ferry loser vs. Kendrick-Genesee-Potlatch loser, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament elimination game at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Kendrick-Genesee-Potlatch winner vs. Greenleaf-Glenns Ferry-Notus winner, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament winner’s bracket final at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Colton vs. Inchelium, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament semifinal at Franklin Park, Spokane
Colton-Inchelium loser vs. Curlew-Northport winner, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament ellimination game at Franklin Park, Spokane
Colton-Inchelium winner vs. DeSales-Liberty Christian winner, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane
Prep boys tennis
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at West Valley
Prep girls tennis
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park
Prep track and field
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A/5A state meet, 8 a.m. at Eagle High School
Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch, Troy at Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet, 8 a.m. at Middleton High School
Pullman at Washington Class 2A regional meet, 3:45 p.m. at Ephrata High School
Garfield-Palouse at Washington Class 1B regional meet, 4 p.m. at Ridgeline High School
Colfax at Washington Class 2B regional meet, 4 p.m. at Ridgeline High School